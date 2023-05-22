Gummy warnings for kids all parents should consider

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gummy vitamins are all the rage with the projected dietary supplements market expected to reach $278.02 billion by 2024 according to the National Institute of Health (NIH).
But not all gummies are created equal. Parents should look out for the amount of sugar, artificial flavors, and lose of potency over time.
Dr. Gregg Silverman showed First Edition viewers what to consider when it comes to vitamin gummy use and overuse.
