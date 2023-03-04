Holidays and stress: How to manage Easter gatherings

Stress can affect heart health, especially during the holidays such as Easter.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We all know stress impacts our lives in someway or form.

The hormone cortisol is released in response to stress. Studies suggest that the high levels of cortisol from long-term stress can increase blood cholesterol, triglycerides, blood sugar, and blood pressure. These are common risk factors for heart disease. You can read more here.

'More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!