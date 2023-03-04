Holidays and stress: How to manage Easter gatherings

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We all know stress impacts our lives in someway or form.
The hormone cortisol is released in response to stress. Studies suggest that the high levels of cortisol from long-term stress can increase blood cholesterol, triglycerides, blood sugar, and blood pressure. These are common risk factors for heart disease. You can read more here.
