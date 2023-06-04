x
Why increases in infertility may be a good thing for the World

A recent finding by the W.H.O. shows infertility rates have increased across the globe to 1 in 6 couples.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The World Health Organization calls the finding staggering. 1 in 6 couples suffers from infertility. Dr. Salim Surani explained to viewers what that means and how it affects the planet.

