NAMI of Greater Corpus Christi expands headquarters to continue providing services to those facing mental health issues

NAMI's mission is providing advocacy, education, support and public awareness so that all individuals and families affected by mental illness can build better lives.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — NAMI envisions a world where all people affected by mental illness live healthy, fulfilling lives supported by a community that cares.

There mission is to provide advocacy, education, support and public awareness so that all individuals and families affected by mental illness can build better lives.

NAMI's Values include:

Hope: We believe in the possibility of recovery, wellness and the potential in all of us.

Inclusion: We embrace diverse backgrounds, cultures and perspectives.

Empowerment: We promote confidence, self-efficacy and service to our mission.

Compassion: We practice respect, kindness and empathy.

Fairness: We fight for equity and justice.



NAMI stands for the National Alliance on Mental Illness and are the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.