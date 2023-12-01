Obesity treatments for children safer following latest study

The AAP has published its first comprehensive guidance in 15 years that highlights more evidence than ever that obesity treatment is safe and effective.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The American Academy of Pediatrics shows 14.1 million U.S. children and teens live with obesity. Through the study the AAP found complex genetic, physiologic, socioeconomic, and environmental factors do not matter.

This is the first comprehensive guide in 15 years looking at evidence-based recommendations for treatment.

Here is an excerpt from the AAP's article: "Weight is a sensitive topic for most of us, and children and teens are especially aware of the harsh and unfair stigma that comes with being affected by it,” said Sarah Hampl, MD, a lead author of the guideline, created by a multidisciplinary group of experts in various fields, along with primary care providers and a family representative.

“Research tells us that we need to take a close look at families -- where they live, their access to nutritious food, health care and opportunities for physical activity--as well as other factors that are associated with health, quality-of- life outcomes and risks. Our kids need the medical support, understanding and resources we can provide within a treatment plan that involves the whole family,” said Dr. Hampl, chair of the Clinical Practice Guideline Subcommittee on Obesity."

The full article can be found here.

