CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When is comes to women and their periods, they know that there are certain symptoms they can expect every month. Headaches, fatigue, cramps-- these things are no fun to deal with, but most of the time they don't get in the way of daily activities. However, when women experience severe physical and psychological issues that they cannot function normally, that's when they need to see their doctor.

Dr. Ravee Patel, an internal medicine resident with the Corpus Christi Medical Center Graduate Medical Program, says seriously disruptive health issues related to a woman's period could be classified as PMDD, or premenstrual dysphoric disorder. Women may suffer from migraine headaches, extreme sadness, anger, and anxiety in the days leading up to and during their period.

Tracking when and to what degree these symptoms present themselves is the first step in getting a diagnosis and finding treatment. Dr. Patel says it's a good idea for patients to use a calendar or planner to document their symptoms and share that information with their doctor.

Once a diagnosis has been made, there are different remedies and treatments available. Your doctor may prescribe an anti-depressant, hormone treatment, and/or counseling to manage and maybe even eliminate some or all of these issues and get some relief.