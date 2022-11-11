Purple flowers to fill Water's Edge Park for Walk to End Alzheimer's

If you're just finding out about the walk, it's not too late to start a team.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Alzheimer's Association's Walk to End Alzheimer's is full of flowers, each carried by someone committed to raising funds and awareness to help end this disease.

The event is Saturday, Nov. 12 at Water's Edge Park starting at 8 a.m. Pets are welcome and this is a stroller-friendly event.

Every person that attends the walk, even if not participating in the walk itself, will need to register to be covered under the association's liability insurance. Registration is free.

If you’re not registered yet, it’s not too late to start a team! To register visit here; enter your zip code; click on Corpus Christi; click on’ register.’

To learn more about the battle to overcome dementia and Alzheimer's click here to learn more.

