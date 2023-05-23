x
What the Surgeon General's warning over social media use and your kids means

Dr. Salim Surani explained how to address social media usage with your children and what to look out for.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 'While social media may offer some benefits, there are ample indicators that social media can also pose a risk of harm to the mental health and well-being of children and adolescents' according to Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy.

Dr. Salim Surani joined First Edition to explain how parents can take action to help their children properly navigate social media pitfalls.

For the full article issued by the Surgeon General's office, click here.

