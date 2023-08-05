Proper planning for teenagers working out this summer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Teens, listen up!
Planet Fitness has launched its 3rd year of its high school Summer Pass program during mental health awareness month. The annual event is open to teens ages 14 to 19. Those teens participating could win $10,000 individual academic scholarships through a TikTok video contest. Teens can register today before free club access starts May 15 and runs through August 31, 2023.
The Centers for Disease Control says the amount of physical activity children need depends on their age. Children ages 3 through 5 years need to be active throughout the day. Children and adolescents ages 6 through 17 need to be active for 60 minutes every day.
Click here to learn more about how to tailor fit your workout plans.
