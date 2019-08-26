CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We are already halfway done with 2019 but did you keep up with your New Year's resolution?

An orange room, filled with energy, now a second home to Kellie Boone, one of Orange Theory's first members

A healthy addiction the mother of two admits she was first intimidated by that is until tried her first class.

Science fact and technology tracked, the one-hour heart rate based interval training program focuses on five zones, giving you the optimal workout.

Coach Lauren Coleman whose been in the fitness industry for years and believes strongly in the training.

The orange comes into play by allowing you to get an after-burn up to 36 hours after class.

Workouts are tailored to athletes or people just starting out, which was the case for Kellie.

But now 7 months later.

The mother has lost 30 pounds and over 13 inches.