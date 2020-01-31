PALM BEACH, Fla. — A black SUV has breached two security checkpoints at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

It happened Friday while Florida Highway Patrol troopers were chasing the SUV in Palm Beach.

Authorities say the SUV was heading toward the main entrance, and shots were fired by law enforcement.

The SUV then drove away while being pursued by FHP and a helicopter from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. The SUV has since been found, and two people are in custody.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting and chase.

President Trump is expected to arrive at the resort later Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

