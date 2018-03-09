GALVESTON, Texas -- Heavy rains have brought street flooding to Galveston and some of the coastal communities on the Labor Day holiday.

We're getting reports of numerous impassable roads in Galveston and Chambers counties. Highest total from the NWS Houston is 10 inches near State Highway 124 at the bridge near High Island.

9:20am update: Numerous impassable roads reported from Galveston and Chambers Counties. Highest total from @NWSHouston 10" near State Hwy at the bridge- near High Island #khou11 #Htownrush #TurnAroundDontDrown Rain threat through the day pic.twitter.com/v24yYPkZxs — Chita Craft (@chitakhou) September 3, 2018

Over 10 inches of rainfall have been observed both near Jamaica Beach and High Island. Flash Flood Warning remains in effect #glswx #txwx — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) September 3, 2018

The usual suspects are all under water in Galveston – Broadway starting from about 47th all the way over towards the seawall.

Many side streets along the way are closed off with barricades, making a difficult end for some weekend vacationers who might not be as accustomed to the frequent flooding on the island as people who live here.

Galveston city officials are urging those using Broadway to get to cruise ships to use caution.

GALVESTON: We are seeing some localized street flooding in Galveston. Those traveling to cruise ships and down Broadway use caution. Remember: #turnarounddontdrown. — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHoustonPIO) September 3, 2018

Water is inches away from coming inside this store off Broadway. pic.twitter.com/BPh7S4cSK1 — Josh Marshall (@JoshKHOU) September 3, 2018

ATTENTION, road closure: Harborside Drive west of 51st Street to I-45 is closed. The road is impassable. — City of Galveston (@CityofGalveston) September 3, 2018

Beach patrol says they are putting up red flags to warn swimmers of dangerous conditions. So far, they are not bringing in the guard towers.

Businesses along The Strand in Galveston say they are closing until Monday afternoon to street flooding. The water is knee-deep in some parts.

UPDATE: This is downtown #Galveston’s The Strand, check out the street flooding. Business around here say they’re closing at least till noon b/c of it. Water is knee deep in certain parts. Stay dry and careful out there folks! #khou11 #HTownRush pic.twitter.com/xt0clnTLbY — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) September 3, 2018

The flooding in Galveston is bad news for businesses looking to cash in on Labor Day.

UPDATE: Heavy rain ☔️ still coming down in #Galveston, this is 61st street, we’re headed towards Downtown right now - hearing there’s water starting to collect on some of the streets... bad news for businesses there on Labor Day. #khou11 #HTownRush pic.twitter.com/gFIaiDFazl — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) September 3, 2018

Showers and thunderstorms continuing to build along the coast. A Flash Flood Warning is out for Galveston, Chambers, and Brazoria counties. Please stay weather aware this Labor Day. #txwx pic.twitter.com/kkp9uBvAKh — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) September 3, 2018

UPDATE: heavy rain starting to come down in #Galveston. Be safe out there this Labor Day morning everyone, including the holiday goers on the island. Galveston Co under flash flood warning ⚠️ until 8am. #khou11 #HTownRush pic.twitter.com/Blhfmj7yom — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) September 3, 2018

