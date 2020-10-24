Help needed to locate family members of 67-year-old man hospitalized in Weslaco, Texas

67-year-old Apolinar Amaya may have relatives in the Robstown area.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Knapp Medical Center needs the public’s help in locating the family members of a 67-year-old man, Apolinar Amaya, who is hospitalized in Weslaco, Texas.

Amaya was taken to the hospital by ambulance on September 19. According to information provided to the hospital, Amaya is a homeless man who previously did yard work and was living in the back of a semi-trailer container.

Amaya may have previously lived on Esplanada Street in Weslaco. Amaya may have relatives in the Robstown area near Corpus Christi, the Dallas area, Houston, Mexico or possibly in the Rio Grande Valley.

Amaya is 5-feet 7 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds (66 kilograms), and has salt-and-pepper hair and a beard, with dark brown eyes. Amaya speaks Spanish.

The hospital is needing to contact Amaya’s relatives so they can make important medical decisions on his behalf. If you have any information that can help in locating the his relatives, contact the Knapp Medical Center Security Department at (956) 969-5577 or 956-968-8567 or 956-968-8567.