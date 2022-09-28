Help tag and track monarch butterflies during Kingsville's 'Butterfly Blitz' this weekend

You could say the town is a flutter over the butterfly's arrival. However, there are also concerns over the monarch's dwindling numbers.

It's that time of year for the monarch butterflies to make their annual fall migration down south to Mexico.

In fact there's a big event this weekend happening in Kingsville to celebrate their arrival here in South Texas as they pass through.

It's called the Butterfly Blitz but the star attractions were almost a no show.

"I notice them more when I'm driving and I'm trying to get out of their way," said park visitor Jeryl Raju.

Kingsville is known as an official Monarch City USA member. You could say the town is a flutter over the butterfly's arrival.

"Driving between Kingsville and Corpus Christi you will see a lot flying around. If you are monarch nerd like me you are going to get real excited," said Rebecca Zerlin.

If you couldn't tell Rebecca is somewhat of a monarch enthusiast.

She's been on monarch watch at a garden located at the Kingsville Vistors Center.

The garden attracts dozens of brilliantly orange and red winged butterflies.

However, most of the butterflies in the garden are imposters!

"Especially in the form of the queen butterfly, they are very similar, they are also orange and black they are closely related to the monarchs," said Zerlin.

This year, the monarchs seem to be off to a slow start.

"Last year around this time we were seeing more monarchs around the gardens. This year so far we've seen two," said Zerlin.

The reason she says is a dramatic drop in the species numbers, on top of the extreme Texas drought.

"They recently added monarchs to the endangered species list so that means there is concern about their population, however that is an international organization, that's not the Fish and Wildlife Service. Federally in the U.S. they are not listed yet," said Zerlin.

Zerlin said this weekend the public will get the chance to not only help celebrate the popular butterfly but help tag them for researchers to see if they actually arrive at their destination this winter.

"It's like a social security number for the monarch," said Zerlin.

She explained how to tag the butterfly.

"You hold their wings closed, the tag goes on that hind wing, you wish them safe travels and off they go," said Zerlin.

The Butterfly Blitz starts Friday at Dick Kleberg Park.