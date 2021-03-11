Helping the environment one jack-o'-lantern at a time

From composting to roasting the seeds, finding ways to repurpose your pumpkins can help prevent the emission of a greenhouse gas.

After the holidays, thousands of pumpkins end up in a landfill after being carved and decorated.

According to a report from the U.S. Department of Energy, 1.3 billion pounds of pumpkins grown, end up rotting and wasted. They then end up generating methane, which is a greenhouse gas emission.

David Nuss is the executive director of Grow Local South Texas. He said although Halloween pumpkins are not the tastiest to cook, you can still reuse them by composting.

"Compost is the way that in our gardens, we have dead things turned back into living things. So what's nice about compost is that you can take your big, beautiful pumpkin and follow the sort of very simple composting guidelines, and that pumpkin can go back and get resurrected again through future soil and into your garden," said Nuss.

He added that if you can catch your pumpkins before they begin to rot, the seeds can be used in diverse ways too.