Here’s a look at the data behind the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Nueces County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dr. Bird with the Texas A&M Corpus Christi Coronavirus Task Force has been running all of the data. He said around 50-percent of people being tested for the coronavirus are coming up positive. That's a lot more than it has been.



Dr. Bird said this is not a time for everyone to relax going into the fourth of July holiday weekend as our virus cases surge.

"The transmission rate is so high it's almost like no interventions were occurring," Dr. Bird said.

Dr. Bird points out that the governor's orders on Friday to scale back our reopening could help bring down our numbers as early as this weekend if everyone does their part.

"We expect the peak," Dr. Bird said. "If we are all really great at social distancing and decreasing the transmission rate starting from Friday forward, we expect that this Sunday would mark the peak. Based upon how long it takes people to get sick and transmit the virus, and when these efforts went into place and when they'll start paying dividends.”

Dr. Bird feels that if people don't start taking the virus more seriously, we could continue to be one of the hot spots in the state with an infection rate outpacing cities like Houston and San Antonio.

"We have risen to number one in terms of how many new cases are we seeing every day," Dr. Bird said. "We're seeing here more than anywhere else. More than Houston more than Dallas more than Austin more than all these other cities like San Antonio. All these other big city areas and that should give people a lot of concern."

Dr. Bird emphasizes that you should stay home as much as possible. The guidelines haven't changed; avoid large crowds, stay six feet away from others and wear a mask.

