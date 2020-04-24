CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More than 80 people in Nueces County showed up to be tested for COVID-19 today.

County leaders are working to find the current status of the spread of the virus.

3News Michael Gibson reports.

Thursday morning there were 83 people sitting in line outside of the old memorial hospital to get tested for COVID-19 under the new set of criteria.

Testing guidelines have been loosened to include more symptoms.

"Chills, body aches they could have headaches, headaches is one we continue to see how they usually start out with the headaches, cough, they could also have a sore throat, they could have nausea, vomiting, those are just some of the symptoms a lot of different symptoms they could have to be eligible to go through the drive through today.” Said Annette Rodriguez, Director of the City Health Department.

Test swabs were taken back to a health department lab to be tested and those results will be released over the next day or so.

The past week we've only had a handful of positive tests.

3News asked Rodriguez if that could be an indication that we have already reached the peak of the outbreak here in Nueces County?

“I think we all wished we had that crystal ball. I don't think we're there yet but we just have to see how these numbers play out with the numbers we continue to see it's really hard to tell when you're at the peak you know unless it's just a real nice peak." Said Rodriguez.

Dr. Salim Surani says it's important for people to contact their doctor sooner than later when they start feeling flu like symptoms.

“If you look at the data the more males are dying compared to females and the more males are getting sicker you're very right we try to shrug off the infections or you have a body ache and say no I’ll be ok and they go on. I think it would be a good thing to have a little bit lower threshold in seeking medical help not to flood the system or the health department, hospital or emergency room. But, again it's not a time to be a macho man." Said Dr. Surani.

Annette Rodriguez does say that the test results on Friday should best indicate how bad our COVID-19 infection rate is here in Nueces County.

Those results are from the other five dozen or so people tested Thursday morning.