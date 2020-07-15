'Back to School' plans for school districts in the Coastal Bend

Several area schools are looking at remote learning options to start off the school year.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several area schools are looking at remote learning options to kick off the 2020-2021 school year. Right now, the Texas Education Agency is only allowing for three weeks of remote learning. After those three weeks, districts must allow families to choose to return to campus or stay at home.

Corpus Christi ISD

Students are set go back to the classroom August 13. Dr. Nancy Vera with the local chapter for the American Federation of Teachers said there is still time to push that date back, if only to be properly equipped to handle the number of students on campuses.



Dr. Vera said remote learning can continue as long as there is an order by local officials.

“We know that the public health district has authority over the immediate area, so if there is a restriction on public gatherings, or even school, the public health district supersedes what the TEA says,” Dr. Vera said.

“We're trying to postpone the start date until after Labor Day. That means there will be time for districts to receive equipment from the state. It has not come in, yet. It will buy us time."

Benavides ISD



Benavides ISD is looking at an online schooling start date of August 17 and giving students the option to return as early as September 8. Other schools in the area are following similar timelines.

“The county has to make that declaration, and here, Duval County hasn't, but that could change at any time,” Superintendent of Benavides ISD Dr. Marisa Chapa said.

Jim Hogg County

Jim Hogg County Judge Juan Carlos Guerra has issued an emergency order saying that face to face instruction for students will not happen until after October 2.

County and district officials cited a provision in the Texas Education Agency's policy that allows for remote learning as long as attendance is accurately posted daily. Read more here.

