The FBI confirmed it is on scene at 2 locations in Corpus Christi.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The FBI confirmed to 3News it is on scene at two locations in Corpus Christi.

The two locations are the 2800 block of Denver Avenue and 1102 Second Street.

The FBI says it is "lawfully present at [the locations] conducting court-authorized law enforcement operations ... Because court records related to these matters are not public, no additional information can be provided at this time."