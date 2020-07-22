Reports of documents burned at Chinese Consulate ahead of Friday's eviction

HOUSTON — Houston firefighters on Tuesday evening responded to the Chinese Consulate in the Montrose area where something was on fire.
A source told KHOU 11 the consulate is being evicted by 4 p.m. Friday.
Neighbors called 911 around 8:20 p.m. and told officials they saw someone burning documents in the courtyard, but when firefighters arrived, they weren’t allowed on the property in the 3400 block of Montrose Boulevard. In line with the international agreement, HFD said it would not enter the premises without consent unless there is a threat to health and safety, which officials said there was not.
The fire was out shortly after the reports, according to sources who arrived at the scene.
HFD deferred all further questions about the incident to the State Department.
Editor's Note: A previous version of this article described the documents as "classified." We have removed that description as KHOU has not independently verified the nature of those documents.
