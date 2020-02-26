CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man in a grey Chevy Silverado led law enforcement agencies on a high speed chase reportedly starting in Portland over the Harbor bridge and through out much of north side of Corpus Christi.

The man was detained by Texas State Troopers near the Callicoatte exit on I-37. Deputies on scene tell 3News they had to shoot out two of the man's tires and that he attempted to drive on the rims.

It is not clear what prompted the chase. We will continue to update this story as details continue to come in.