CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A red Dodge SUV led DPS and San Patricio Sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase Monday night. Jonathan C. Boutwell, 41, was driving the vehicle. The chase started on I-37 in Mathis, through Corpus Christi and onto Portland.

Boutwell then turned around and headed back down I-37 through Corpus Christi before his tires were spiked and he crashed on I-37 near Mathis. San Patricio Sheriff Oscar Rivera says deputies has been arrested Boutwell and is now in jail.