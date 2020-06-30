Beach curfew going into effect immediately until July 11 for Nueces County

Here are the highlights from the Nueces County Public Briefing on June 30.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Effective immediately, all beaches within Nueces County will have a curfew from now until July 11 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.



Vehicular access prohibited from July 3 at 6 a.m. to July 7 6 a.m. This includes golf carts and all terrain vehicles.

City Manager Peter Zanoni said about 100 miles of beach access have been reduced from Port Aransas to the Padre Island National Seashore to help keep the area safe.

Concrete Street Amphitheater will be a testing site on July 2 at 6:30 a.m. A reverse alert message will go out. Sign up for emergency notifications here.

274 new coronavirus cases is the new high for Nueces County even as no drive-thru testing event occured today. Zanoni said there was a testing site on the island from the National Guard, but none of the results are back yet.

Over the past 7 days Nueces County has over 1,500 cases and is averaging about 510 tests a day.

Of the 2,394 cases, 2,114 are active in our community. The active cases are outpacing the 272 recovered. About 90% are still active.

Hospitalized patients - 105.

ICU - 33.

Nursing staff is also short. The city has been receiving travel nurses, saying other counties are doing the same.

Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez had three take home points today:

Stay home if you're sick, positive for COVID-19, or vulnerable, meaning you are over the age of 65 or if you have any underlying health conditions, regardless of age.

If exposed to someone with COVID-19 -- you're required to quarantine for 14 days. Otherwise, you could be spreading the virus.

Employers, if you have someone who has COVID-19, send them home for at least 14 days.

The county is still low on nucleic acid which is used to determine if you've tested negative or positive.

When should you go to the hospital if you're positive for COVID-19? Rodriguez said only go if you're COVID-19 positive and are having severe issues with shortness of breath.

