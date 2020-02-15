FALFURRIAS, Texas — Falfurrias city officials said the Don Pedrito Jaramillo Shrine was vandalized on Friday.

According to a Facebook post by city administrator, Melissa Landin, she visited the shrine after hearing reports of vandalism.

In pictures posted, you can see broken vases and flowers across the floor as well as half of the face of a statue missing.

According to the Texas tropical trail, Don Pedrito Jaramillo was known throughout Texas as the "Healer of Los Olmos."

He came to Texas in 1881 at settled on the Los Olmos Ranch near Falfurrias.

Pedrito used natural remedies to solve many symptoms of sick people and ailments suffered by many South Texans until he died in 1907.

Visitors from all over the world often leave flowers, prayers, photos and light candles to honor him.

The Shrine is a historic landmark.

Anyone with any information on who may have done the damage is asked to call the Brooks county Sheriff's Office at (361) 325-3696.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: