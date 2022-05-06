On this day in 1892: Corpus Christi Police Department loses first officer in the line-of-duty

Elias T. Mussett, Jr. was the first CCPD Officer killed in the line-of-duty while serving and protecting Corpus Christi.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It is a sad day in Corpus Christi history.

On May 6, 1892, Corpus Christi police lost their first officer in the line-of-duty.

After a long day of Cinco de Mayo celebrations, City Marshal Elias T. Mussett Jr. had stopped to talk to a man outside of the Pancho Grande Bar on Leopard St. While in conversation, John Parker rode up in the dark to Mussett's side and fired on shot from his pistol, killing Mussett instantly, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Parker ended up turning himself in to the police station on Mesquite St. His trial began within one day of the crime. He was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison.

Marshal Mussett was buried in his family ’s plot in Rose Hill Cemetery, and the entire city shut down and came out for his funeral.

The House of Representatives of the 84th Texas Legislature paid tribute to the life and exemplary service of Elias in 2015 with a resolution honoring him.

Marshal Mussett was the first CCPD Officer killed in the line-of-duty while serving and protecting Corpus Christi.

130 years later, CCPD is asking that the community keep Marshal Mussett's family in their thoughts and prayers.

"May God find peace for Elias, his family and the entire CCPD family at this difficult time," a statement from CCPD said.

