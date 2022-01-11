Austin's famous Broken Spoke could receive historical designation from the City

The city council voted Thursday to approve a resolution to start initiating the historic zoning process for the dance hall.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's iconic Broken Spoke could soon be a named a historical landmark by the City.

The Austin City Council voted Thursday to approve a resolution to start initiating the historic zoning process for the dance hall.

Broken Spoke, located at 3201 S. Lamar Blvd, has been open since 1964 and many famous musicians have graced its stage, including George Strait, Willie Nelson and many others. Dolly Parton even shot a made-for-TV movie at the dancehall and the location has been featured on album covers.

Thursday's draft resolution stated the venue meets the criteria necessary to be considered a historical landmark for maintaining the original integrity of a classic Texas dance hall, significant associations with historical events and association with people and groups of historic importance.

Celebrities continue to stop by the Broken Spoke. Kacey Musgraves stopped by the spot in September and Mick Jagger dropped in ahead of The Rolling Stones concert in Austin last November.

Designating the dance hall as a historical landmark would protect it from the explosive growth the city around it has seen, and the resolution noted that significance.

"As the area around The Broken Spoke has prospered, and significant development has occurred, it is imperative to secure this venue from a fate suffered by many venues in the City. Designating The Broken Spoke as a historic landmark will provide permanent protection to the structure and the operations of the venue," the draft resolution reads.

The Texas Historical Commission in 2021 granted the dance hall a Texas Historical Marker in recognition of its long history and continued ownership under the same family. The council's approval of the resolution would grant the venue historical designation under City Code.

The official historical marker at the Broken Spoke should be in place by April 2023.

