VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Dame Mary Barraco, a prominent educator who spoke about—and endured— the horrors of the Nazi regime, died at the age of 96 in her Virginia Beach home on Dec. 6.

Dame Barraco is well-known for becoming a resistance fighter in 1940 at the age of 17 in Belgium during World War II, according to her obituary.

Dame Barraco was born in Massachusetts but her family moved to Belgium at the age of 7.

During her time as a captain, and as a liaison officer for two Canadian regiments, Dame Barraco helped Jewish people escape from the Nazi regime.

She posed as a Red Cross volunteer and snuck prisoners out of detention, and she helped smuggle Jewish children to safety after her hairdresser mother worked to change their looks, according to a biography by the Holocaust Commission of United Jewish Federation of Tidewater.

Her fiancé was also a resistance fighter and they were both captured in France by Nazis and jailed.

In 1943, her fiancé was executed while she remained in prison and endured torture, sterilization, and internment.

Dame Barraco survived and was eventually released from prison.

In 1946, the Prince Charles of Belgium honored her for her service during the war.

Dame Barraco moved back to the United States in 1946 and settled permanently in Virginia Beach in 1950.

Despite the tragedy she experienced during the war and her imprisonment, Dame Barraco began educating the public about the toll of war.

She spoke to thousands of students at numerous schools and universities, military groups, churches, and organizations throughout the remainder of her life.

Her accolades also continued to accumulate: She was Knighted in the Order of the Crown by King Albert II of Belgium and given the title Dame.

She also worked in past campaigns for Sens. A. Joseph Canada, John Warner; and U.S. Representatives G. William Whitehurst, Paul Trible.

She is survived by her grandson, Leon I. Smith, V of Virginia Beach

The family will receive friends at H.D Oliver Funeral on Wednesday, Dec. 11 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A mass will be held at the Star of the Sea Catholic Church on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 1 p.m. The burial will be at Princess Anne Memorial Park.

