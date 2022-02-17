Today in history, the League of United Latin American Citizens was founded in Corpus Christi

In 1929, the advent of the Great Depression, Latin American citizens united to form the largest continually active Latino political association in the U.S.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On this day in 1929, the League of United Latin American Citizens, originally called the United Latin American Citizens, was founded at Salón Obreros y Obreras in Corpus Christi, Texas.

As the oldest and largest continually active Latino political association in the U.S., LULAC grew out of the rising Texas-Mexican middle class.

The civil-rights organization was originally founded to combat racial discrimination. However over the years it has flourished into a multi-issue group.

They respond to political disenfranchisement, racial segregation, and racial discrimination. They've also tackled the lack of a sizable independent Mexican-American vote, and the segregation of public schools, housing, and accommodations.

Today, LULAC has roughly 132,000 members and supporters throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. They operate more than 1,000 community councils worldwide.

And to think, it all started on this day, here in Corpus Christi, 93 years ago.

If you want to learn more about LULAC and their mission, you can visit their website at lulac.org.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.