Today in history, the League of United Latin American Citizens was founded in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On this day in 1929, the League of United Latin American Citizens, originally called the United Latin American Citizens, was founded at Salón Obreros y Obreras in Corpus Christi, Texas.
As the oldest and largest continually active Latino political association in the U.S., LULAC grew out of the rising Texas-Mexican middle class.
The civil-rights organization was originally founded to combat racial discrimination. However over the years it has flourished into a multi-issue group.
They respond to political disenfranchisement, racial segregation, and racial discrimination. They've also tackled the lack of a sizable independent Mexican-American vote, and the segregation of public schools, housing, and accommodations.
Today, LULAC has roughly 132,000 members and supporters throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. They operate more than 1,000 community councils worldwide.
And to think, it all started on this day, here in Corpus Christi, 93 years ago.
If you want to learn more about LULAC and their mission, you can visit their website at lulac.org.
