CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It takes a lot to get children ready to go back to school, and that is why Homesource Mortgage and MPM Homes got together Friday for their annual backpack giveaway.

The giveaway benefited children going to kindergarten at Gibson Elementary School. Representatives from the companies stopped by the campus to drop off 80 backpacks loaded with brand new school supplies.

The first day of school for students in the Corpus Christi Independent School District is Monday, Aug. 26.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: