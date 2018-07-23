We’re sorry to say so, but sadly it’s true, a Texas-sized mash-up of Blue Bell and Whataburger won’t be coming to you.

A well-produced graphic showing a “Honey Butter” flavor of Blue Bell ice cream – a twist on Whataburger’s ever-so-tasty Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit – coming to Texas grocery stores is a hoax.

One Facebook post was shared more than 8,000 times in about 30 hours. The post, from a page called “Texas Flooding,” included H-E-B and Whataburger logos to make it that much more deceiving.

Blue Bell told WFAA, though, that it’s not happening.

“Unfortunately it is not true,” a spokesman for the iconic creamery said in an email. “We love receiving flavor ideas from our fans, and while we think this idea is certainly creative with two iconic Texas brands, we have no plans to create this flavor at this time.”

Neither H-E-B nor Whataburger had gotten back to us. None of the companies pulled into the viral hoax appeared to have addressed it publicly on social media as of Monday afternoon.

Blue Bell’s last real flavor news came earlier this month, when it announced the revival of Krazy Kookie Dough and Cotton Candy flavors, as well as the return of its fudge bars to store shelves.

