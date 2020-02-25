CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Hooks have chosen to cancel their longstanding business relationship with the Hilliard Martinez and Gonzalez Law Firm.

Since the very beginning of the Corpus Christi Hooks Baseball Team, the prominent local law firm has supported the team financially.

The firm purchased high dollar season tickets and even had the use of a suite at Whataburger Field, but, then came the Astros cheating scandal and a class action lawsuit pursued by the Hilliard Firm on behalf of baseball fans.

"It's disappointing just like the disappointment that we felt when we heard about the cheating scandal," said Alex Hilliard.

The story was carried on the athletic sports news website.

Hilliard and his firm filed two class action suits against the Astros last week in connection with with the team's sign stealing scandal. The hooks are the farm team for the Astros.

Just 12 hours after the filing, the Hilliards found out their now 11 seats and even a suite at Whataburger Field had been cancelled.

"That was our home park," Hilliard said. "We used to go there every Friday, watch the fireworks, we threw out the first pitches. I stood there with my little brother as he through out the first pitch and rewind ten years I was there throwing out the first pitch."

The team is within their rights to deny tickets to anyone for any reason.

The lawsuit filed last week seeks damages for the thousands of Astros season ticket holders who want their money back for games during the Astro's winning season.

The Hooks had no comment on Hilliard tickets.