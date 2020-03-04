PADRE ISLAND, Texas — Horses on the Beach Corpus Christi was the target of vandals earlier in the week.

The owner, Brennan Wells, said he was in the process of opening a new location about four miles north on Park Road 22 from his current location on the island.

On Monday, he noticed one of his windows in that building was broken so he made sure things were secure and then patched it up.

He said the next night he saw someone pulled off the barrier he had put on the window and, when he went inside, he was shocked at what he saw.

"There was graffiti all over my walls," Wells said. "They tore down all of my light fixtures. They used a sledge hammer and put holes in my walls."

Because of the nature of the graffiti, Wells guessed it was a minor.

He and his wife took to social media to see if anyone recognized anything.

By that night, he said the posts were shared hundreds of times and someone called him apologizing for the vandalism they did and they would like to make it right.

Wells said he didn't involve the police because things are already being taken care of.

He thanked the community for acting so quick and sharing the information he put online.

Horses on the Beach Corpus Christi provides horse rides to groups, individuals and kids out on the island.

But because his business isn't essential, Wells had to temporarily let go of his employees and close his stables to the public.

He said he's had many people volunteer to go help them but he doesn't want them to risk their safety or go against the stay at home order.

He is thinking of pre-selling rides for the summer time to get his horses by.

If anyone would like to help Horses on the Beach they are asked to donate a bag of hay or feed.

Wells said he will pay people back with a free horseback ride on the beach when things get back to business.

