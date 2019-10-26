CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) Reunion at Christus Spohn Hospital was held today, October 26.

Guests were encouraged to wear Halloween costumes for the festivities. The event featured games, food, and different fun activities for all attendees.

The NICU is designed to provide the highest level of specialized care for premature and critically ill infants.

There are many board-certified neonatologists in the NICU specializing in caring for your baby who needs extra medical care.

New parents are ecstatic at the arrival of their newborn, but when something goes wrong, it can be a confusing and frightening time.

Prematurity, respiratory distress, infections, birth defects, and other illnesses are just some of the issues that the NICU provides treatment for.

NICU Staff is dedicated to providing the best treatments, education materials, moral support, and empathy to families and patients.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: