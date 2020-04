CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's time now for our weekly Hot Jobs report brought to you by Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 13832953

Title Heavy Equipment Mechanic

Salary $22.00 Hour

Qualifications Two (2) years prior experience required. High school or GED (General Educational Development) required. Own basic tools required. Repair and overhaul construction equipment. Class C-Texas Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 14057193

Title Teacher

Salary $50,155 Year (+ $1,000 Master Degree Stipend)

Qualifications Bachelor’s degree required; Master‘s degree desired. Must be certified by State of Texas to teach in subject area assigned. Make lesson plans, keep recorded of daily attendance, instruct classes in subject area, and accept related assignments.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 14058098

Title Construction Superintendent

Salary $30.00 - $50.00 Hour

Qualifications Five (5) prior years’ experience required. High school or GED (General Educational Development) required. Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction project. Class C-Texas Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Alice, Texas

Job Number 14058487

Title Safety & Risk Supervisor

Salary Depends on Experience

Qualifications Two (2) prior years’ experience required. Bachelor’s degree in Business or Public Administration with accounting, insurance or risk management emphasis required. Professional designation of Association of Risk Management (ARM or Underwriter or Chartered Property Casualty (CPCU) required. Direct and manage risk management operations.

Location Beeville, Texas

Job Number 14058652

Title Maintenance and Repair Worker

Salary Depends On Experience

Qualifications Two (2) years prior experience required. High school or GED (General Educational Development) required. Perform minor carpentry, plumbing and electrical, tape float and paint work. Routine maintenance of apartments. Class C-Texas Standard Driver’s License required.

To learn more about these jobs and others, contact Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.