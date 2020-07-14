Hot Jobs: July 14, 2020

This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Kingsville, Texas

Job Number 14064161

Title Assistant Auditor

Salary $12.00 Hour

Qualifications: High school diploma or GED (General Educational Development) required. Answer phone, help with inventory process, take purchase orders and review purchase orders. Class C-Texas standard driver's license required.

Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 14110414

Title Surveyor

Salary $36.00 Hour

Qualifications: Four years prior experience required. High school diploma or GED (General Educational Development) required. Determines property boundaries by taking precise measurements.

Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 14110308

Title Rodbuster

Salary $29.00 Hour

Qualifications: Two years prior experience required. High school diploma or GED (General Educational Development) required. Must be NCCER (National Center for Construction, Education and Research) certified. Shape steel, rods and mesh to place to into concrete during construction. Involves using a variety of power tools to shape and manipulate the metal in order to reinforce the concrete.

Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 14127827

Title Heavy Equipment Operator

Salary $15.52 Hour

Qualifications: Two years prior experience required. High school diploma or GED (General Educational Development) required. Assist with specialized mechanized cleaning of the gulf beaches, island parks and island facilities. Class B-Texas commercial driver's license required.

Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 14095594

Title Marketing Specialist

Salary $17.45 - $28.44 Hour

Qualifications: Three years prior experience required. Associate Degree in Marketing, Communications, or Public Relations required. Work with marketing staff on various internal and external campaigns, special events, and outreach programs. Must have computer skills in Adobe, PowerPoint, Word and Excel. Class C-Texas standard driver's license required.

