Hot Jobs: July 14, 2020

Kingsville, Texas
Job Number 14064161
Title Assistant Auditor
Salary $12.00 Hour
Qualifications: High school diploma or GED (General Educational Development) required. Answer phone, help with inventory process, take purchase orders and review purchase orders. Class C-Texas standard driver's license required.
Corpus Christi, Texas
Job Number 14110414
Title Surveyor
Salary $36.00 Hour
Qualifications: Four years prior experience required. High school diploma or GED (General Educational Development) required. Determines property boundaries by taking precise measurements.
Corpus Christi, Texas
Job Number 14110308
Title Rodbuster
Salary $29.00 Hour
Qualifications: Two years prior experience required. High school diploma or GED (General Educational Development) required. Must be NCCER (National Center for Construction, Education and Research) certified. Shape steel, rods and mesh to place to into concrete during construction. Involves using a variety of power tools to shape and manipulate the metal in order to reinforce the concrete.
Corpus Christi, Texas
Job Number 14127827
Title Heavy Equipment Operator
Salary $15.52 Hour
Qualifications: Two years prior experience required. High school diploma or GED (General Educational Development) required. Assist with specialized mechanized cleaning of the gulf beaches, island parks and island facilities. Class B-Texas commercial driver's license required.
Corpus Christi, Texas
Job Number 14095594
Title Marketing Specialist
Salary $17.45 - $28.44 Hour
Qualifications: Three years prior experience required. Associate Degree in Marketing, Communications, or Public Relations required. Work with marketing staff on various internal and external campaigns, special events, and outreach programs. Must have computer skills in Adobe, PowerPoint, Word and Excel. Class C-Texas standard driver's license required.
