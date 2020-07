Hot Jobs: July 21, 2020

This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 14125835

Title Auto Mechanic

Salary $14.00 Hour

Qualifications: Six months prior experience required. High school diploma or GED (General Educational Development) required. Must have knowledge of electrical, brakes, and air conditioning systems. Repair, automobiles, trucks and other vehicles.

Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 14131963

Title Journeyman Plumber

Salary $17.97 - $29.45 Hour + Benefits

Qualifications: Two years prior experience required. High school diploma or GED (General Educational Development) required. A valid Texas Journeyman Plumber license required at time of hire. Perform maintenance, installation and repair of plumbing systems at various locations throughout the city. Class C-Texas standard driver’s license required.

Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 14135493

Title Graphic Artist

Salary Depends on Experience

Qualifications: Six months prior experience required. Associate degree required. Design visual concepts of programs, brochures, logos, reproductions of ship numerical and letters; vinyl design; video editing; exhibit layout and fabrications.

Sinton, Texas

Job Number 14135493

Title Data Entry Clerk

Salary $13.00 Hour

Qualifications: Two years in dealing with the public on phone, email or in person required. High school diploma or GED (General Educational Development) required. Must be computer literate in Microsoft Office (Word & Excel). Creating and updating files, Proper documentation and maintain files.