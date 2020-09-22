Hot Jobs: Sept. 22, 2020

- Corpus Christi, Texas
Job Number 14191882
Title Program Specialist
Salary $50,962.75 - $61,818.79 Year
Qualifications Six months prior experience required. Master’s Degree from accredited college/university required. Must be licensed LPC (licensed professional counselor), LMFT (licensed marriage & family therapist), LCSW (licensed clinical social worker), Psychologist or Registered Nurse with a degree in Psychiatric Nursing by the state of Texas. Responsible for increasing awareness, and understanding of mental health and substance use order.
- Corpus Christi, Texas
Job Number 14192095
Title LVN
Salary $17.85 Hour
Qualifications Must be licensed vocational nurse (LVN) in the state of Texas. Bilingual skills in Spanish/English required. Must be graduate of Medical Assistant Program and graduate of accredited school of vocational nursing. Responsible for providing nursing, mental health services and nursing /health care training to clients and staff. Class C-Texas driver’s license required.
- Corpus Christi, Texas
Job Number 14163561
Title Laborer
Salary $14.00 Hour
Qualifications Labor work for commercial and residential pressure washing. Pressure wash sidewalks, houses and concrete.
- Corpus Christi, Texas
Job Number 13952760
Title Cadet Correctional Officer
Salary $15.14 - $16.97 Hour + Benefits
Qualifications High school diploma or GED (General Educational Development) required. Eighteen years of age and a citizen of the United States. All successful candidates must consent to a criminal background check and are required to achieve TCLEOSE certification as a Corrections Officer within twelve months of appointment. Cadet corrections officer involves required completion of academy and field training including closely supervised performance of corrections officer duties. Officer's primary duty is to guard, observe and transport inmates.
- Alice, Texas
Job Number 14200849
Title Route Service Representative
Salary $16.00 - $18.00 Hour + Benefits
Qualifications Responsible for delivering, servicing and managing accounts receiving these services to existing customers on establish route for uniform rental company in South Texas. Class C-Texas standard driver’s license required.