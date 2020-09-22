Hot Jobs: Sept. 22, 2020

This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 14191882

Title Program Specialist

Salary $50,962.75 - $61,818.79 Year

Qualifications Six months prior experience required. Master’s Degree from accredited college/university required. Must be licensed LPC (licensed professional counselor), LMFT (licensed marriage & family therapist), LCSW (licensed clinical social worker), Psychologist or Registered Nurse with a degree in Psychiatric Nursing by the state of Texas. Responsible for increasing awareness, and understanding of mental health and substance use order.

Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 14192095

Title LVN

Salary $17.85 Hour

Qualifications Must be licensed vocational nurse (LVN) in the state of Texas. Bilingual skills in Spanish/English required. Must be graduate of Medical Assistant Program and graduate of accredited school of vocational nursing. Responsible for providing nursing, mental health services and nursing /health care training to clients and staff. Class C-Texas driver’s license required.

Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 14163561

Title Laborer

Salary $14.00 Hour

Qualifications Labor work for commercial and residential pressure washing. Pressure wash sidewalks, houses and concrete.

Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 13952760

Title Cadet Correctional Officer

Salary $15.14 - $16.97 Hour + Benefits

Qualifications High school diploma or GED (General Educational Development) required. Eighteen years of age and a citizen of the United States. All successful candidates must consent to a criminal background check and are required to achieve TCLEOSE certification as a Corrections Officer within twelve months of appointment. Cadet corrections officer involves required completion of academy and field training including closely supervised performance of corrections officer duties. Officer's primary duty is to guard, observe and transport inmates.

Alice, Texas

Job Number 14200849

Title Route Service Representative

Salary $16.00 - $18.00 Hour + Benefits