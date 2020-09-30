Hot Jobs: Sept. 29, 2020

- Corpus Christi, Texas
Job Number 14205462
Title Registered Dental Assistant
Salary $12.00 - $16.00 Hour + Benefits
Qualifications Two (2) years college required in Dental Assistant. Must be registered dental assistant. Responsible for providing the patient quality care by performing variety of office, laboratory and patient care duties.
Job Number 14192068
Title Rehabilitation Teacher
Salary $18.99 Hour
Qualifications Two (2) years prior experience in case manager or case coordinator required. Bachelor's degree in social, behavioral or human services field required. Bilingual skills in English/Spanish required. Responsible for delivering of rehabilitative training and case management services for assigned caseloads. Class C –Texas standard driver's license required.
Job Number 14202072
Title Vehicle Attendant/Customer Ambassador
Salary $12.00 Hour+ Benefits
Qualifications Six (6) months prior experience required. High school diploma or GED (General Educational Development) required. Ensure safe operation of the autonomous vehicle and intervene when needed. Greet passengers, answer questions about services and safety procedures, assist passengers on and off the bus.
Job Number 13951641
Title Customer Service Representative
Salary $12.00 Hour + Benefits
Qualifications High school diploma or GED (General Educational Development) required. Must type at least 25 wpm. Criminal background will be checked. Provide customer service over the phone, email, and/or online-chat. Able to navigate on computer with multiple windows and screens.
Job Number 14203768
Title Director of Communications
Salary $87,495 - $143,370 Year + Benefits
Qualifications Ten (10) years prior experience to include five (5) years in a supervisory capacity required. Bachelor's degree required. Full management responsibility for all communication department services and activities including the oversight of external and internal communications. Class C-Texas standard driver's license required.