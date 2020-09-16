x
Hot Jobs: September 15, 2020

This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 14189230

Title Vehicle Maintenance Technician

Salary $20.19 - $32.19 Hour

Qualifications Two (2) years prior experience required. Associate degree or enrollment in a post high school RTA approved accredited vehicle mechanic trade program required. Perform a variety of inspections and repairs to engine, transmissions, air conditioning and heating systems, electrical hydraulic systems, suspension, air brakes and steering systems to maintain all fleet vehicles in good working order.  Class C-Texas standard driver's license required; Must obtain Class B within 60 days of hire.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 14189196

Title Compliance Auditor/Management Trainee

Salary $22.00 Hour

Qualifications One (1) prior year experience required. Associate degree required. Examine and analyze accounting records to determine financial status of establishment and prepare financial reports concerning operating procedures.