Hot Jobs: September 15, 2020

Location Corpus Christi, Texas
Job Number 14189230
Title Vehicle Maintenance Technician
Salary $20.19 - $32.19 Hour
Qualifications Two (2) years prior experience required. Associate degree or enrollment in a post high school RTA approved accredited vehicle mechanic trade program required. Perform a variety of inspections and repairs to engine, transmissions, air conditioning and heating systems, electrical hydraulic systems, suspension, air brakes and steering systems to maintain all fleet vehicles in good working order. Class C-Texas standard driver's license required; Must obtain Class B within 60 days of hire.
Job Number 14189196
Title Compliance Auditor/Management Trainee
Salary $22.00 Hour
Qualifications One (1) prior year experience required. Associate degree required. Examine and analyze accounting records to determine financial status of establishment and prepare financial reports concerning operating procedures.