CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Sunday, a family that suffered through some recent tragedy met the people working to make their Christmas an extra special one.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the community came together for a Santa's workshop at Embassy Suites off of SPID.

Volunteers donated gifts, money and even helped wrap presents that will be given to the Munoz family on Christmas Day.

"There are people that still care out there and today we saw it," Dorina Perez said "They came through you know. They delivered basically and we had an awesome turnout. Thank you everybody."

In July, 32-year-old Sonja Munoz and her kids were involved in a major accident on I-37 near Mathis. She died on scene and her kids suffered serious injuries.

Munoz's friend Dorina Perez, an employee at the hotel, asked her general manager if the hotel could adopt their family for the holidays.

Organizers said some gifts were donated from as far away as Florida.

