KATY, Texas — A number of Houston-area brides- and grooms-to-be are scrambling to make arrangements now that an event venue in Katy has shut down.

It was just one of 30 Noah’s Events venues around the country to shut down as the company enters bankruptcy.

Eva Hung said her wedding is just 2 and half weeks away. She’s marrying the man she loves, A.J. Kruk. They met back in 2014. Their photos through the years show a happy, cute couple.

All smiles, until this past weekend.

“I wanted to cry. It was frustrating, very frustrating," Hung said.

She’s talking about finding out through friends and family that Noah’s in Katy was permanently closed.

This, after she and her fiance paid them around $12,000. With the company now in bankruptcy, she wonders if they’ll get any of that money back.

"Depending on where we end up, we're probably not going to be able to go on a honeymoon since we're paying for everything," Hung said.

The couple is scrambling to find a place to accommodate all their guests who are flying into Houston from all over the country and Canada.

They are working on getting their money back.

"We're filing through our credit card company, so he's filling out the forms,” Hung said. “I know we have to file a proof of claim with the bankruptcy court, but I really don't think we're going to be getting much back.”

Dan Parsons with Houston's Better Business Bureau said the BBB in Utah where Noah's is based gave them an "F" last year.

His advice for people looking for wedding venues is do a lot of research first.

"I'm talking deep history on the company, how are you structured, financed?” Parsons said.

