There was #NeverSettle in 2018 followed by #TakeItBack in 2019.

This year the ‘Stros are doing it #ForTheH.

The new slogan was revealed during a press conference Tuesday with the club's new general manager, James Click, and new manager, Dusty Baker.

#ForTheH seems like a fitting hashtag for the organization considering the amount of distress they recently caused to their fans.

In January, Major League Baseball levied a heavy punishment to the Astros after determining the team stole signs during the 2017 season.

General manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch were suspended and subsequently fired, the team lost draft picks, and the team was hit with the maximum fine allowed under MLB’s constitution.

The press conference on Tuesday also revealed the 'Stros will be hosting their very first "Pride Night" on June 24. The Astros were one of two MLB teams who did not have a "Pride Night."

The club also showed off their 2020 food items which includes chicken wings, chicken tenders, hotdogs, burgers and jalapeno bacon "totchos."

