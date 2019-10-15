NEW YORK — Two days after facing one of the Astros Cy Young hopefuls, they get a taste of another one tonight. Gerritt Cole takes the mound for Houston as the Astros try to move ahead 2 game to 1 in the American League Championship Series.

Opposing him on the mound is Luis Severino for the Yankees.

The Astros and Yankees are tied at a game apiece in the series. New York took the opener Saturday, 7-0, but the Astros bounced back, 3-2, on Sunday night, when Carlos Correa went deep in extra innings for the win.

Below, we're keeping a running log of the game.

Fourth inning

Maldonado hit a two-out double, but was left there on a Springer strikeout.

Third inning

The Astros went down in order in the top of the third...and so did the Yankees. Still 2-0 Houston.

Second inning

With one out, Josh Reddick left the yard to give Houston a 2-0 lead. The Yankees put two more on in the bottom of the inning, but Cole struck out Judge to end the threat.

First inning

Jose Altuve took Luis Severino deep in the top of the first inning to give Houston a 1-0 lead. The Astros then loaded the bases, but all three were stranded with Carlos Correa popped out. The Yankees loaded the bases against Cole in the bottom of the inning, but left all three on base. 1-0 Astros.

