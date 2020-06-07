Houston Astros release full 60-game season schedule

The Astros will only play 60 games this season. The first game will be on July 24 vs the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park.

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros have released their 2020 schedule which will be a 60-game season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 'Stros first game will take place on Friday, July 24 at Minute Maid Park against the Seattle Mariners. This will be the first of a six-game homestand in which the Astros will host Seattle in four games (July 24-29) and the Los Angeles Dodgers in two games (July 28-29).

With the new schedule, the Astros will play 40 games vs. American League West opponents and 20 games vs. NL West opponents. They will play 30 games at home and 30 on the road.

This year marks the latest start date for any season in Major League history. Prior to this season, the latest season opener for the Astros had been April 26, 1995 at San Diego.

2020 HOUSTON ASTROS SCHEDULE:

Houston Astros vs Seattle Mariners - (July 24-29; 4 games)

Houston Astros vs Los Angeles Dodgers - (July 28-29; 2 games)

Houston Astros vs Los Angeles Angles - (July 31-Aug. 2; 3 games)*

Houston Astros vs Arizona Diamondbacks - (Aug. 4-6; 3 games)*

Houston Astros vs Oakland A's - (Aug. 7-9; 3 games)*

Houston Astros vs San Francisco Giants - (Aug. 10-12; 3 games)

Houston Astros vs Seattle Mariners - (Aug. 14-16; 3 games)

Houston Astros vs Colorado Rockies - (Aug. 17-18; 2 games)

Houston Astros vs Colorado - (Aug. 19-20; 2 games)*

Houston Astros vs San Diego - (Aug. 21-23; 3 games)*

Houston Astros vs Angels - (Aug. 24-27; 4 games)

Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers - (Aug. 31-Sept. 2; 3 games)

Houston Astros vs Angels - (Sept. 4-6; 3 games)*

Houston Astros vs Athletics - (Sept. 7-10; 4 games)*

Houston Astros vs Dodgers - (Sept. 12-13; 2 games)*

Houston Astros vs Rangers - (Sept. 15-17; 3 games)

Houston Astros vs D-backs - (Sept. 18-20; 3 games)

Houston Astros vs Seattle - (Sept. 21-23; 3 games)*

Houston Astros vs Rangers - (4 games)

* = away games