CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A few members of the Houston Astros were in Corpus Christi during their annual caravan tour around the state Wednesday and decided to help sort canned goods at the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

The players helped sort and load about three pallets of food into kids' backpacks -- a simple tast, but one that was much appreciated by food bank staff.

"We feel so lucky, because these are VIP's," Food Bank Executive Director Bea Hanson said. "These are the champions."

"Ziplocking is extremely hard. Especially when there's a thin line for it," Astros prospect Corbin Martin said jokingly. "It's been fun. We're trying to crank out as many as we can to help people around here and give back to the kids."

The backpacks they filled with food will be distributed later this week.