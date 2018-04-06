HOUSTON - Here's some motivation for you this Monday: If there's a will, is there a way into NRG Stadium? Sean Mock, a 30-year-old Houston father, hopes so.

For the two weeks... and counting... Mock has stood outside NRG, at the corner of Kirby and McNee, holding a laminated white sign that reads: "I'm still here. Willing to sack quarterbacks for food to feed my family. I'm not leaving."

Mock, who stands 6'1 and weights 230 pounds, says he wants to tryout to be a Texans linebacker or defensive end.

"You can’t ever give up on your dreams," said Mock. "Do what you love. That’s what I want. That’s what I love. That’s what I admire. That’s what I dream of. That’s my goal. That’s my everything. You know?"

Mock has received support from drivers who've passed by. From honks, to waves, to drivers even stopping to take a photo of Mock. KHOU 11 News posted a video of the football player on Facebook. Several people have commented, "give him a chance."

Monday, around 11 a.m. as Texans players walked the pedestrian bridge over Kirby, from NRG Stadium to the Texans practice facility, Mock caught the attention of Texans player JJ Watt.

"Hey! JJ! I need a shot! That’s all I want," screamed Mock from the sidewalk.

"They might be bigger. They might be stronger. But I’m going to outwork you," said the father of a 7-year old daughter. Mock says she's the reason he stopped playing football at Lamar University.

He couldn't swing childcare for his newborn baby girl then, so he quit the team and focused on her.

He says he now exercises daily and is fully capable of playing in the NFL. The Texans, which do allow people to tryout for the team year around, confirmed people can tryout by invitation only.

"No matter how old you are. No matter what you’re going through," said Mock. "Believe in yourself because at the end of the day, nobody else will."

Turn on #khou11 on your TV, our mobile app or website. We’re about to be LIVE outside #NRG with the ultimate #MondayMotivation story about a man who’s hoping the @HoustonTexans invite him to try out for the team! Story at 4:14pm! pic.twitter.com/irUCYePhxc — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) June 4, 2018

