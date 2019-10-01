After a slight delay, residents in Houston Heights will be excited to know their new H-E-B grocery store has an opening date.

Redditors point out the Texas grocery store chain put up billboards in the neighborhood advertising an opening date of Wednesday, Jan. 30.

The store, located at N. Shepherd and 24th Street, has been under construction since Oct. 2017. At that time H-E-B hoped to open it sometime in the fall of 2018.

The multilevel facility with attached parking garage has a layout similar to the H-E-B in Bellaire that opened in 2018.

H-E-B was able to build in the neighborhood after residents voted to repeal the ban on the legal sale of beer and wine in the Heights.

