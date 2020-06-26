How a COVID-19 Grant is helping TAMUCC researchers



“This gave me an opportunity to get a jump start and get this started much faster and timely which I think is so important with the pandemic to move forward on it.” Said Marge Benham-Hutchins, Associate Professor of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences.



Dr. Benham-Hutchins explained that because health care workers are all now wearing more PPE, masks, and face shields. Communication between them and patients can sometimes be a little tricky.



For example, not being able to read lips or facial expressions as well.

So, Dr. Benham-Hutchins is hoping to bridge the gap.



“They may not necessarily recognize someone because they have masks, a shield, their hair may be in protective gear. They're using things like baby monitors to communicate with patients in their room so that they don't have to go in over and over again and then there's more of a risk and then they might have to change masks. I’ve seen things where they actually put labels on there that say doctor and maybe who the doctor is” Said Dr. Benham-Hutchins.



This researcher says since COVID-19 doesn't look like it's going away sooner than later it's very important for her research to educate students, spark up from the ground, take off and hopefully be a voice for those experiencing this.



“Having the ability to hire a research assistant to help me with this is allowing me to move much faster than otherwise and so that makes a huge difference so a lot of this can also be used because in the college of nursing and health sciences, we're training the nursing students to enter these environments so consequently this work will also be something that will help them understand. they learn communication with patients, but this is a whole new type of communication.” Said Dr. Benham-Hutchins.



Dr. Benham-Hutchins says her research is still in its fresh stages, but in the future, it can potentially benefit the families of patients, providers and overall the community.