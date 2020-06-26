How a COVID-19 Grant is helping TAMUCC researchers

An investment in innovation starting at the island university, with a COVID-19 grant.
3News Ashley Gonzalez spoke with the division of research and innovation program and one of its grant winners who shares why step one in any research project, can be the most vital step.
Bringing skill expertise and innovation to the table.
“We realized a lot of our researchers were starting to look at COVID-19 and the pandemic and were thinking about how it was affecting their different fields and how this pandemic was going to affect society both locally and globally and how their fields might acknowledge and help provide solutions around the pandemic that would help us all sort of move through it and around it and beyond it at some point.” Said Dan Riechers, Research Development Officer.
Clearly, we're not quite at that point yet.
As COVID-19 continues to flood the Coastal Bend, seven members of the TAMUCC staff used their awarded grant money and expertise to create a silver living amid a pandemic.
“This gave me an opportunity to get a jump start and get this started much faster and timely which I think is so important with the pandemic to move forward on it.” Said Marge Benham-Hutchins, Associate Professor of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences.
Dr. Benham-Hutchins explained that because health care workers are all now wearing more PPE, masks, and face shields. Communication between them and patients can sometimes be a little tricky.
For example, not being able to read lips or facial expressions as well.
So, Dr. Benham-Hutchins is hoping to bridge the gap.
“They may not necessarily recognize someone because they have masks, a shield, their hair may be in protective gear. They're using things like baby monitors to communicate with patients in their room so that they don't have to go in over and over again and then there's more of a risk and then they might have to change masks. I’ve seen things where they actually put labels on there that say doctor and maybe who the doctor is” Said Dr. Benham-Hutchins.
This researcher says since COVID-19 doesn't look like it's going away sooner than later it's very important for her research to educate students, spark up from the ground, take off and hopefully be a voice for those experiencing this.
“Having the ability to hire a research assistant to help me with this is allowing me to move much faster than otherwise and so that makes a huge difference so a lot of this can also be used because in the college of nursing and health sciences, we're training the nursing students to enter these environments so consequently this work will also be something that will help them understand. they learn communication with patients, but this is a whole new type of communication.” Said Dr. Benham-Hutchins.
Dr. Benham-Hutchins says her research is still in its fresh stages, but in the future, it can potentially benefit the families of patients, providers and overall the community.