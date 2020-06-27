How Coastal Bend hospitals are preparing if COVID-19 cases continue to increase

Nueces County reported over 600 cases of COVID-19 over the past three days. Of those cases 64 patients are currently in the hospital.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With this surge of COVID-19 cases here locally 3News reporter Ashley Gonzalez spoke with local hospitals on their plans for the future if cases continue to increase, and how things are looking right now.

64 of those cases are currently in the hospital. Even though these are some of the highest numbers this virus has brought to South Texas, the Coastal Bend Regional Advisory Council say our local hospitals are still doing just fine.

“Our bed availability is good, but we're watching that every day. They do have the ability to add additional beds right now so there is that option.” Said Hillary Watt, Executive Director of the Coastal Bend Regional Advisory Council.

The advisory council oversees 44 hospitals from 20 counties in South Texas, including the valley and Laredo. Watt says they get daily reports from every single one of these hospitals and report to the state health services, who eventually are reported to Governor Abbott.

“Different types of bed availability, how many ventilators do we have in the hospital, how many are in use, how many are available, what are they doing as far as their surge plans.” Said Watt.

Dr. Mary Dale Peterson of Driscoll Children's hospital says even before COVID-19, there has always been a plan, in the event we experience a pandemic.

“Every hospital has got a surge plan.” Said Dr. Mary Dale Peterson, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of Driscoll Healthy System.

Dr. Peterson says the hospital has yet to feel the flood in positive COVID-19 cases.

“Currently, our bed capacity is robust. We could add on another 60 patients if we needed to in our hospital. “ Said Dr. Peterson.

Even with plenty more room to spare, right now, Dr. Peterson says we can't forget about the dangerous reality here, in our own community. COVID-19 is not slowing down.

“While we're seeing widespread community transmission, it's very important for this not to get completely out of control so that the hospitals don't get overwhelmed with patients.” Said Dr. Peterson.

Dr. Peterson says we can stop the spread and if not for ourselves. For the ones we can't stand losing.