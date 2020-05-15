CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This is the most recent CDC data on deaths caused by COVID-19 and other illnesses. As of the week of May 9th, straight COVID-19 deaths are at 1,182. Deaths from other causes this week are 17,410.

1,341 people have died due to pneumonia. 492 92 people have died of a combination of pneumonia and COVID-19. 5 people have died from the flu. And 2,036 people have died from a combination of pneumonia, flu, and covid-19. Keep in mind there is no cure for COVID-19 and doctors are still working to understand this deadly virus.





